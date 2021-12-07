Co-Founder/COO

Plyojam

Stacey Beaman entered the fitness space on the marketing side, expanding her brand’s digital presence to an audience in 49 countries! She started teaching dance fitness in 2015, while fiercely advocating for size inclusivity. Beaman has been featured in many national media outlets and was the first full-figured trainer featured on PopSugar Fitness, where her workouts have over three million views. Her mission is to help all women feel worthy of movement while overcoming hurdles and roadblocks that may keep them from feeling fierce, strong and sexy.