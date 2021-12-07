Plant Manager

Haskel

Having survived leukemia as an infant, Stacey Ramirez was born to be a winner. She started as an intern at Haskel, a 75-year-old industrial manufacturing company with roots in aerospace, based in Burbank. She quickly moved her way up the ladder, from intern to EHS leader, then supply chain manager, and ultimately leader. During this time, Haskel went through three acquisitions: the first being owned by UTC, then acquired by Accudyne Industries, and lastly by Ingersoll Rand in 2019. She has moved up the company with each new leadership group.