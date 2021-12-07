T. Katuri Kaye

Director

TRUCKER HUSS, APC

Katuri Kaye has spent her legal career consulting employers and multi-employer trusts on all aspects of their employee benefit plans, including health and welfare, Section 125 cafeteria, and qualified retirement plans. She has also advised clients with respect to complicated transactions involving plan assets, in the meaning of ERISA, and executive compensation matters. Katuri counsels clients on the design and tax-qualification of retirement plans and the taxation of employee benefits.