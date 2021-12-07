Founder

Lumos Marketing

Tania Bhattacharyya found the world of fundraising and change-making at her alma mater, the University of California, Irvine, while pursuing her psychology degree. After graduating, she was raised in the non-profit behavioral healthcare field as a fundraiser, marketer, and eventually executive director. During her fundraising career, Bhattacharyya raised almost $8 million in the form of foundation grants, capital support for building projects, and the creation of an endowment to provide philanthropic solutions for women, children, and families healing from substance use disorders.