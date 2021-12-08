Creative Manager

Howard Building Corporation

Since joining the Howard Building Corporation, Taylor Coleman has been pivotal in creating a fresh new perspective to the company’s client presentation materials through her ability to write compelling copy coupled with the use of various new technology mediums, resulting in an increase of awarded work. She epitomizes the vision and values of the culture at HBC and has elegantly streamlined this messaging across all of its corporate communication methods. Her desire for continuous improvement and willingness to take on new challenges is why she was named creative manager at HBC.