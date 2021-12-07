Executive Director

The Change Company CDFI LLC

Thedora Nickel has over 30 years of experience in a wide variety of positions across financial services. A dynamic and innovative business leader, she held a number of senior operational roles at Bank of America during her 26-year tenure. She has been able to channel her experience and drive for excellence into a role at a company that strives to make a difference by closing the wealth gap by expanding homeownership in minority and low-income communities.