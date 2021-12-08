Director, Youth Programs

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tiffany Rubin brings personal experience as an athlete, intensity and intentionality as director of youth programs for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF). She oversees Dodgers RBI (DRBI), LADF’s youth development program, which now provides over 10,000 young Angelenos with baseball/softball opportunities annually. Rubin also oversees the foundation’s Dodgers Dreamfields Program with ongoing work of three Dodgers Dreamfields at Gonzales Park honoring Jackie Robinson, All-Star Legacy Dodgers Dreamfields at William Mead Homes, Lincoln Park, and Gilbert Lindsey Park.

