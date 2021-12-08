Chief Executive Officer

Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP)

An accomplished advertising industry veteran with deep roots in digital marketing, Tracey Faux Pattani has worked with some of the world’s most recognized global brands throughout her career. She rejoined BSSP as the CEO in March 2020 from Digitas San Francisco, where she served as SVP Head of Account Management since 2016, overseeing successful programs and helping to grow Digitas. Since her return to BSSP, the firm has won five pitches as lead agency and has executed 25+ productions, all high quality, on time and on budget.