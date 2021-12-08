Vicki Gunvalson

President/Founder

Coto Insurance and Financial Services

Victoria Gunvalson, well-known star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” is a woman of many talents that has helped to inspire many throughout her journey. She continued to grow her insurance practice during her time on the hit reality series, teaching and inspiring hundreds of agents the difficult world of online insurance sales. In addition to training agents over the years, Gunvalson also grew her own personal production earning awards as one of the top producers in the country.