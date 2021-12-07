Co-Founder/Artistic Director

Amazing Grace Conservatory

Wendy Raquel Robinson is a Best Actress NAACP Image Award recipient, known for her groundbreaking roles as ambitious, leading women on television. With her incandescent personality and vivacious spirit, Robinson has been the recipient of various national awards and from local dignitaries in the City and County of Los Angeles for her philanthropy, community, and entrepreneurial leadership of Amazing Grace Conservatory. AGC has been providing performing and digital arts training to youth (ages 5-18 years old) in the Los Angeles community for over 25 years, inspiring thousands of lives.