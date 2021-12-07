P

resident/CEO

EMPEROR’S COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL ORIENTAL MEDICINE

Yun Kim became CEO of Emperor’s College in 2006, and later CEO and president. Eastern medicine at the time was an emerging field in the U.S. and little was understood while integrative medicine (integrating Eastern and Western) was just beginning. Under her guidance, Kim has put together an energetic, talented board of professionals across fields and grown Emperor’s College into a leader in Eastern medicine. In the time of COVID-19, she has kept the school viable and it has grown into a center for educational, social and political refuge.