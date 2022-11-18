President & CEO

MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

With a far-reaching strategic vision and passionate leadership, Abby J. Leibman has steered MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger to the forefront of the national anti-hunger movement. Since becoming president and CEO 12 years ago, she has overseen robust growth, significantly strengthening MAZON’s financial and programmatic resources in pursuit of its singular mission to end hunger. With Leibman at the helm, MAZON has transformed into a leading Jewish anti-hunger voice across the country and beyond, marshaling the political will to advance lasting, systemic policy solutions for real change.