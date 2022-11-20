Senior Regional Director

Robert Half

Throughout her staffing career, Alexandra Von Tiergarten has placed thousands of professionals in jobs with local businesses. She is dedicated to her work and committed to assisting job seekers as they work to further develop and advance in their careers. Von Tiergarten is equally committed to local businesses that rely on her team to find the talented professionals they need to thrive. She has proven herself as a key leader and mentor within Robert Half as well as among her teams.