CEO & Founder

PRJKT Restaurant Group

Alicia Cox is a lifelong Huntington Beach local with deep roots within the community. She has spent her career dedicating herself to the city and its restaurant industry and has found various ways to serve her neighbors and tourists in various capacities. Throughout her career, she has sat on the board of directors for Visit Huntington Beach, the Orange County Restaurant Association and the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce. In November 2021, she partnered with the California Restaurant Foundation to host the first annual “The Grateful Table at the Beach” event, a special wine dinner to benefit Restaurants Care.