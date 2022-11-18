Co-Chair

Michelson Philanthropies

Alya Michelson is the co-chair of Michelson Philanthropies, a Los Angeles-based network of private operating foundations founded and cochaired by her husband, spinal surgeon, inventor and philanthropist Dr. Gary K. Michelson. The Michelson network of foundations utilizes catalytic grant-making, innovative programming, energetic public advocacy and impact investing to uplift underserved communities in medical research, animal welfare, education, intellectual property, immigration and more. She is devoted to making the world less unfair and advocates for those struggling to be seen and heard.