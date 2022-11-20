(Suzanne Landis)

Chief Operating Officer

HCR Wealth Advisors

Alyssa Phillips is an accomplished chief operating officer and chief technology officer with experience fortifying companies and leading cross-functional teams to solve complex business and technology issues in highly dynamic organizations, from start-up through growth and maturity phases. She joined HCR in 2018 to design and implement scalable infrastructure, fully integrate advisors acquired via M&A, optimize the tech stack, execute strategic planning initiatives, oversee a firm rebrand and direct all aspects of human capital. Phillips continues to manage all business administrative departments for the firm.