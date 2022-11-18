Senior Vice President

CBRE

Amanda Calof is Senior Vice President with CBRE and part of a dedicated CBRE team on an award-winning, 4.7-million-sq-ft regional portfolio on behalf of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The portfolio of iconic trophy office properties includes 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica. Over the span of a 20-year career with CBRE, Calof has handled 13 million square feet of lease transactions. Professional affiliations include CBRE’s Women’s Leadership Council and CBRE’s EMERGE Mentoring Program.