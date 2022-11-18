Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Amy Proctor, a partner at Irell & Manella LLP, advises clients on highly complex intellectual property issues across a wide range of technologies, including computer architecture, pharmaceuticals and renewable

energy. At 36 years old, she has spent her whole career at Irell and is known as a rising star within the firm and the broader legal community. Elected to partner in 2019, Proctor leads critical aspects of the firm’s most significant IP cases. She serves in firm leadership as the vice chair of hiring and a longtime mentoring community.