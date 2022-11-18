Anastasia Renee Mann

Chairman & CEO

The Corniche Group, Inc.

Anastasia Mann was handpicked by Hilton Hotels Corporation to join its sales team as the first female sales executive. Later, she became the Southern California sales manager for the Stanford Court Hotel in San Francisco and the first female director of sales & marketing for the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Mann moved from hotel marketing to become the first U.S. president of operations for Mark Allan Travel, which became the entertainment division of American Express. Today, her Corniche Travel services high-end clients in corporate and entertainment markets as well as the leisure market.