Anna C. Tang joined Nossaman in 2017 after a distinguished legal career in Melbourne, Australia. Tang serves as the co-chair of Nossaman’s Corporate Group. She is a leading corporate lawyer, highly regarded for her pragmatic commercial approach and her capacity to work through complex and strategic legal issues and transactions. Tang represents and advises emerging and established companies through a broad range of industries as transactional and general corporate counsel with respect to a wide variety of business transactions.