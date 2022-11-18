SVP & Studio Head, VALORANT

Riot Games

Anna Donlon is the SVP and studio head on the character-based tactical shooter video game, VALORANT, developed and published by Riot Games. Leading a team of veterans, over 150 engineers, coders, artists and publishers, she steers the direction and production of the recently launched title. Donlon honed her expertise in the industry at the renowned FPS studio Treyarch, working as a senior producer on titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2. Today, she leverages over 20 years of game development experience to lead Riot Games’ foray into the tactical FPS genre.