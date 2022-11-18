Publisher & CEO

Latin Heat Media

Bel Hernandez Castillo transitioned from an actress to journalism in 1992 when she co-founded the first entertainment trade with the mission to highlight Latinos in Hollywood. She produced Latin Heat Entertainment from 1995-2001 and is the co-founder of LATINAFest, an outdoor festival that celebrates everything Latina with vendors, food and activations and a focus on LATINAPreneurs. She was dubbed as “The Godmother of Latino Hollywood” by Moviemaker Magazine for her work in helping expand the presence of Latino filmmakers in the ‘90s, which she continues to do to this date.