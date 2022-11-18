VP, Client Services

Bob Gold & Associates

Beth Braen is vice president of client services at Bob Gold & Associates. She brings more than 30 years of experience helping develop tailored and integrated public relations, marketing and social media, and communication that connects businesses with audiences to make direct, positive bottom-line impacts. Braen develops client relationships and is an integral part of the company’s 25-year legacy. She is a great source of wisdom, support and business acumen to co-workers. Braen is an accomplished and strategically-minded marketing and communications executive with deep roots, where technology meets entertainment and media.