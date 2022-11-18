Chief Executive Officer

WISEPlace

Brateil Aghasi is the chief executive officer for WISEPlace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness for unaccompanied women. Aghasi has a history of transforming struggling organizations. She is responsible for all operations, programming and development, drawing on over 17 years of experience in strategic operations and management. Since becoming WISEPlace’s top executive in 2018, she has led numerous initiatives to secure the organization’s future. Aghasi stabilized program operations and financial results, increasing the number of clients served by 182% and revenue over 229%.