Co-Founder & President

BURST Oral Care

Brittany Stewart is the co-founder, president and chief operating officer of BURST Oral Care. Alongside co-founder Hamish Khayat, she is responsible for pioneering a novel D2C approach to delivering affordable oral care directly to families with BURST’s subscription-based business model. She works closely with the nearly 40,000 hygienists and dentists who have joined the company in a hybrid capacity. Among her many accomplishments has been closing a Series C with Goldman Sachs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant task considering the economy’s struggles at the time.