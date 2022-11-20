Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Camille Styles

Camille Styles launched her namesake digital lifestyle site over a decade ago, driven by a passion for beauty and uncovering it in others’ lives. Bringing that vision to life through food, design and gathering friends around a table is her true happy place. In the spirit of giving more women a seat at the table, today, Styles employs an all-female staff to actively guide her company’s vision and growth. She and her team of 15 editors, experts and photographers have sustainably expanded their presence to encompass more than 15 million page views a month.