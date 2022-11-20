Principal & Studio Director

H. Hendy Associates

Carolina Weidler is an architect, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and LEED AP professional with more than 15 years of domestic and international experience in creating process-driven environments for high-tech corporations, such as General Dynamics, Gulfstream Aerospace, Toyota Racing Development and Zodiac Aerospace, among others. Hendy grew its business during the pandemic in large part due to Weidler’s talent in designing efficient, dynamic and holistic environments for processbased industries as well as her expertise in science, technology, engineering and aerospace workspaces.