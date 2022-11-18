VP, Legal, Chief Labor Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer

Activision Blizzard

Caroline Elkin is the vice president, legal and chief labor counsel at Activision Blizzard. She has worked for this company for almost 10 years and most recently led all of the U.S. labor relations work for the company for the past two years. Elkin is also the chief privacy officer for the company, leading the global privacy team on compliance with the GDPR and CCPA, as well as aligning the company’s various business units on privacy compliance worldwide. Prior to Activision Blizzard, she was an employment and ERISA litigator at Paul Hastings, Weil Gotshal & Manges, and Morrison & Foerster.