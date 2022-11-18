Carrie James Murray

(Katherine Schuh)

Founder & CEO

BRA Network - Business Relationship Alliance

Carrie Murray is a speaker, podcast host and founder of BRA (Business Relationship Alliance), a network of powerful female entrepreneurs who advance women-owned businesses, providing community, collaboration, empowerment and support entrepreneurs need to flourish. Their mantras are “Collaboration Over Competition” and “Hiring Each Other First.” She founded BRA Network with four friends who all felt frustrated and isolated from being “solo-preneurs” and sought to aid female entrepreneurs. As women outside her immediate circle asked to join, BRA was born.