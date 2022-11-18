Associate Director

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses-SoCal Chapter

Cheryl Melendez is the associate director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in Southern California. The program is a scholarship opportunity for small business owners to learn about business from college professors and gain an invaluable experience of coming up with growth opportunities for their businesses. Melendez is in charge of gathering a group of qualified small business owners to participate in the process. She is there day in and day out with a smile on her face as well as provide plentiful advice and connections to help other small business owners grow and thrive.