Principal

Scali Rasmussen

Trial attorney and litigator Colleen O’Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to personal injury claims. O’Brien defends companies against plaintiffs’ sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, she guides business clients as lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts.