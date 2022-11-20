President

SR Watt Company

As president, Courtney Trujillo leads strategic plans for the firm’s portfolio of retail, industrial and residential real estate. She is proud to represent SR Watt Company - a womanled Southern California commercial real estate company founded in 2022 - to provide premium spaces to work, live and shop. She directs and oversees retail and industrial assets of members of the Watt family as well as develops value and strategies for new investment opportunities in multifamily and retail in core West Coast markets.