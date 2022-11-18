Dana Rae Hatch

Director of Operations

Privé-Swiss Medspa

Dana Hatch has helped businesses deliver excellence in the aesthetics and wellness spaces for more than 15 years. Her varied experience includes stints as a spa director at a four-diamond property in New England, an area manager / trainer for one of the largest medical spa organizations in the United States, consulting on a national level, as well as running a large, highend medical aesthetics practice. Hatch has dedicated herself to studying the art and science of leadership and culture, and helping to build strong teams and even stronger members of the medical aesthetics community.