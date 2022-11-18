President, Markets & CEO of Alignment Health Plan

Alignment Healthcare

With more than 30 years of health plan experience, Dawn Maroney is highly regarded as an expert in the health care sector and a pioneer in positioning organizations for success in the challenging Medicare, Medicaid and underserved markets. During her tenure with Alignment Healthcare, she has played a direct role in making the company one of the fastest growing Medicare Advantage companies nationwide. In her role as president of markets, the company has successfully launched award-winning, innovative products that cater to the specific needs of underserved and low-income seniors.