Co-Chief Executive Officer

On Board Experiential

An innovative marketer since her early days at Nike (where she created the iconic Nike Women’s Marathon), Deb Murray Lemon has spent the past 24 months strategizing, executing and leading. As co-CEO of full-service experiential marketing agency, On Board Experiential, she took the live, in-person business virtual - creating a hybrid agency that has helped clients authentically connect with consumers through new mediums in the hybrid marketing landscape. Beyond this, she has helped grow the business by a topline growth of 33% in just the last year.