Deborah A. Gubernick

Partner, Orange County

Snell & Wilmer

Deborah (Debbie) Gubernick is a partner in Snell & Wilmer’s intellectual property and commercial litigation groups. She helps clients protect and defend their brands and business in the U.S. and abroad. She has litigated cases in state and federal courts, and before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Gubernick litigates trademark, copyright and trade secret cases, as well as false advertising, breach of contract or unfair competition cases. She has negotiated assignments, settlements, trademark coexistence agreements and licenses involving household brand names, high-end retailers, sports leagues and more.