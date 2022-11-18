Executive Director

L.A. Works

With two decades of nonprofit experience, Deborah Brutchey is a proven leader, uplifting the voices of the most vulnerable and breaking the status quo by leveraging volunteer power. Since 2009, she has led L.A. Works, a grassroots nonprofit creating volunteer opportunities to address critical issues. The organization mobilizes over 35,000 volunteers annually, creating and managing volunteer opportunities for all Angelenos looking to make a difference. Her strategic planning led to massive growth, doubling the annual budget.