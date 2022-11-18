Founder & CEO

Melrose Hill Entertainment

After years as a film and television executive, Dete Meserve founded her own film and television production company, developing projects to make the world a better place. She has demonstrated success against all odds. Her first production, “Good Sam,” based on her own bestselling novel and screenplay of the same name, became a Netflix original film. She followed “Good Sam” up with executive producing 64 episodes of “Ready Jet Go!”, a PBS series to inspire kids’ interest in STEM. She is now developing her book, “Random Acts of Kindness,” into a feature film.