Retail Director for Shopping Center Business in the Western U.S.

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Devon Dykstra is a prominent commercial real estate broker, positioned as the retail director for shopping center business in the western United States under Matthews Real Estate Investment Services. Her passion for commercial real estate began at a young age as she watched her father, who was in the industry for over 30 years. At the start of her career, Dykstra worked alongside Matthews’ founder, chairman and CEO, Kyle Matthews, who has continued to be a mentor throughout her career. Now, she has a clientele consisting of prominent individuals across the world.