Elizabeth M. Weldon

Partner, Orange County

Snell & Wilmer

Elizabeth Weldon is a certified specialist in franchise and distribution law for The State Bar of California and the Board of Legal Specialization. She concentrates her practice on business litigation and franchise litigation, at trial, judicial reference and arbitration. Elizabeth represents both large and small businesses in commercial litigation matters, including breach of contract; tort; unfair competition; class action; commercial real estate; and intellectual property disputes, such as patent, trademark and trade dress claims; as well as other complex matters. Additionally, she represents franchisors in a wide range of matters.