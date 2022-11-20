Elizabeth Shapiro

Manager

Nourmand & Associates

Elizabeth “Libby” Shapiro started her real estate career in 1986 at Coldwell Banker as an agent in a time when the real estate industry was dominated by men. Despite this, she swiftly rose through the ranks and her value was quickly recognized. Agents today are drawn to Shapiro’s warm demeanor and expert guidance while clients trust her expert business acumen, strong ethics and impeccable integrity. As the branch manager at Nourmand & Associates, she effectively runs office operations and manages the largest number of agents out of the three Nourmand branches.

