Chief Executive Officer

Skin Perfect Medical Aesthetics

Erin Borini is co-founder and CEO of the company Skin Perfect Medical Aesthetics. She and her co-founder set out to set the standard in medical aesthetics. Since opening her first location in Whittier, Borini has led her company in expanding into eight locations throughout Southern California. Her mission from the beginning has been to provide quality treatments free of social pressures and judgments patients faced when she first started. Borini and her company are not only providing top-of-the- line services, she and her team are leading the way in training other providers in the industry.