Esther Yoonah Kim

Co-Founder, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery

Dr. Esther Kim has wanted to be a plastic surgeon since she was 12 years old. She feels incredibly blessed to be able to live her dream. Dr. Kim has the unique distinction of perhaps being the first board-certified plastic surgeon in the country who is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine. What this means for her patients is that she embraces combining surgical excellence with the best of the healing arts. She co-founded the Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery (AIPS) in 2004.