Founder

Surrogacy Concierge

Born in Taiwan, Evie Jeang moved to the United States at the age of 12. Today, she is a licensed attorney in California and New York and the founder of Ideal Legal Group, practicing in the areas of international family and surrogacy law. Jeang is also a surrogacy expert and the president and CEO of Surrogacy Concierge, an agency that helps connect clients with surrogates. She understands first-hand the impact that a demanding career or health issues can have on one’s ability to expand their family.