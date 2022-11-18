Finalist: Amy Williams

Chief Executive Officer

Citizens of Humanity

Amy Williams is the leader behind L.A.-based Citizens of Humanity Group, where you’ll find Citizens of Humanity, AGOLDE and GOLDSIGN. These three premium denim labels each boast a uniquely directional voice and are clearly carved in the denim market. Companywide, each brand is committed to being thoughtful in the creation of denim and uses advanced methods to reduce its imprint on the environment. This year, Williams shepherded and established a U.S.-based farming program for the company to produce regeneratively grown cotton for the brands.