Finalist: Anne Arquit Niederberger

SVP, Market Development

Enervee

Anne Arquit Niederberger is a global policy and market development executive who has been an inspiration and catalyst in the clean energy and climate space, bringing people across sectors and industries together to advance climate action. She started with Enervee as a board member, which she co-founded to help people choose and buy energy-efficient consumer goods. In 2015, she joined Enervee full-time as employee number seven. Niederberger nurtures emerging business opportunities, conducts original research and drives external outreach.