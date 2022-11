Finalist: Breana Weaver

Assistant Manager of Diversity and Inclusion

PCL Construction - California Buildings

Breana Weaver joined PCL Construction - California Buildings as assistant manager of diversity & inclusion in March 2021. She recently contributed to PCL’s companywide DEI strategic planning and oversees implementation at the district level as co-chair for the California Buildings DEI Committee, and delivered new field safety training programming that explores how a focus on building inclusive work environments can positively impact jobsite safety. Weaver also maintains strong relationships with community-based organizations, working to expand opportunities for disadvantaged individuals and promote equitable access.