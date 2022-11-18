Finalist: Christianne Kerns

Managing Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Christianne Kerns is the first female managing partner of Hahn & Hahn, a majority woman- and minorityowned law firm. Kerns is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations; developing, implementing and driving organizational goals, procedures and policies; managing firm lawyers and the director of administration; collaborating with other partners; and maintaining positive client relationships. She and her team handle sophisticated financing transactions and restructure, manage complex commercial business relationships and contracts, and lead multifaceted real estate deals and projects.