Finalist: Christine Woertink

SVP of Product

Age of Learning

Christine Woertink has spent more than two decades in leadership positions at leading Los Angeles-based companies across the design, brand development and product development industries. A known leader in the L.A. region’s entertainment and education sectors, she is a mission-driven professional dedicated to creating programs that help children everywhere build a lifelong love of learning. As SVP of product at Age of Learning, Woertink leads a team of worldclass designers, engineers and curriculum experts in creating engaging content that helps children everywhere build a strong foundation for academic success.