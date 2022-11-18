Finalist: Dr. Shanetta Kechell Weatherspoon

Executive Director, GSEP Foster Grandparent Program

Pepperdine

Dr. Shanetta Weatherspoon is a results-oriented, performance-driven professional with over 15 years of nonprofit management experience. Her social entrepreneurial spirit draws her to opportunities related to empowering community and people while her strong business acumen, proven record of accomplishments, deep operations experience and HR strategy skills have positioned her among the top outstanding female business leaders. In her role as the executive director of the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education & Psychology Foster Grandparent Program, Dr. Weatherspoon has expanded the program exponentially.